Batson-Cook COO retires, others promoted

Batson-Cook COO retires, others promoted

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Batson-Cook Company, 200 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, announced that David Barksdale, chief operating officer, is retiring after a 40-year-career with the 102-year-old general contracting and construction management firm, effective immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,960
Happy Ester! 4 hr Waikiki murders 4
VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA! 4 hr ossoff can fukoff 14
News Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow... 20 hr Tolerman the alkie 13
Don't Fly United 20 hr obama luvs erect ... 13
News Oprah Winfrey chosen to speak at Agnes Scott gr... 22 hr Wilbur Gene 3
Corrupt Teachers Sun Yes U do 1
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,805 • Total comments across all topics: 280,362,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC