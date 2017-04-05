Atlanta's tough commute gets even tougher after the collapse of a freeway bridge
But that is little comfort to the hundreds of thousands of Atlanta commuters trapped in the nightmare that authorities say he caused. A giant concrete slab of Interstate 85 - which carries 250,000 vehicles a day - collapsed during rush hour Thursday in a fire that police allege was set by 39-year-old Basil Eleby, who is homeless and has a string of drug and assault arrests.
