Atlanta's tough commute gets even tou...

Atlanta's tough commute gets even tougher after the collapse of a freeway bridge

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

But that is little comfort to the hundreds of thousands of Atlanta commuters trapped in the nightmare that authorities say he caused. A giant concrete slab of Interstate 85 - which carries 250,000 vehicles a day - collapsed during rush hour Thursday in a fire that police allege was set by 39-year-old Basil Eleby, who is homeless and has a string of drug and assault arrests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big tornado headed for ga 1 hr Raymond 1
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 1 hr Cordwainer Trout 85
Excalibur Tattoos in Evans GA Incompetent Artis... 7 hr ThomasA 3
News DeKalb County 1 HRS Ago Proposed master plan ca... 8 hr Doraville resident 2
Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E... 14 hr polka on your graves 25
Prince Hall Freemasons 16 hr Superstar 2
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) Mon WV State Police 613
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,835 • Total comments across all topics: 280,065,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC