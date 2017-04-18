Atlanta teen records, releases debut ...

Atlanta teen records, releases debut album

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

She's been performing since she was in elementary school, and got her first guitar when she was eleven. So even though Mia Green is only a junior in high school, she's already a seasoned singer-songwriter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
organized gang stalking (Oct '10) 1 hr pitsnmutts 58
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr Spotted Girl 1,978
Savoy Bar and Grill 4 hr Peebo 3
removal of silicone from body (Mar '14) 7 hr Stupid Mistake 436
Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat 13 hr Mc Shan 38
trump may try to shut down goverment 14 hr Libertards got no... 2
Free Business Cards For Drivers, ride share, an... 19 hr Elite Motors 2
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,132 • Total comments across all topics: 280,479,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC