Atlanta Police Arrest Three "Transients" In Connection To #85Collapse Fire
The collapse happened a few miles north of the city centre, and the effects could fall most heavily on commuters from Atlanta's densely populated northern suburbs, who will have to find other routes to work or ride mass transport systems. Firefighters were alerted at 6:12 p.m. Thursday to the blaze under I-85 in northeast Atlanta, north of the highway's split with I-75.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|4 hr
|Bad
|2
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|4 hr
|huntcoyotes
|1,936
|Massive fire crumbles major Atlanta bridgeabout...
|9 hr
|Hank
|11
|Homeless destroy bridge
|9 hr
|Hank
|2
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|10 hr
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|King daughter says her mother's papers should b...
|17 hr
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC