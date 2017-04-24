Atlanta men arrested for murder in He...

Atlanta men arrested for murder in Henrico town home community

10 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Two men were arrested and charged with murder in connection to a fatal January 18 shooting at Dominion Townes, a town home community in eastern Henrico off Creighton Road and N. Laburnum Ave. Antonio Tyrone Johnson, 24, and Santonio Rodrigus Brown, 24, both of Atlanta, Georgia are in custody at Henrico County jail. "Johnson was indicted by the grand jury for 1st degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon," a Henrico Police spokesman said.

