'Atlanta,' 'Lemonade' and 'Veep' amon...

'Atlanta,' 'Lemonade' and 'Veep' among Peabody honorees

Read more: Los Angeles Times

The cable network had two television series - Donald Glover's "Altanta" and Pamela Adlon's "Better Things" - among the seven entertainment programs honored by the University of Georgia 's Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. Louis C.K.'s independent television series "Horace and Pete" was also among winners.

Atlanta, GA

