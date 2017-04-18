Atlanta Interstate Closes After Buc...
Just weeks after a fire destroyed an interstate highway overpass in Atlanta, another roadway challenge hit the city Monday when I-20 buckled suddenly, sending a motorcyclist flying. The westbound lanes of the highway between Candler Road and Gresham Road, in the southeastern corner of the city, buckled on Monday morning , according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution .
