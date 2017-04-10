Atlanta I-85 update: Costs and countdown to reopening

Detours and re-routing were set up quickly with the Interstate 85 bridge situation, and the response helped prevent any injuries from the fire and bridge collapse Thurs., March 30. Georgia Dept. of Transportation officials say that the planned repairs will be expedited and they expect a new section of I-85 will be reopened by Thurs., June 15. With Interstate 85 through Atlanta severed like an artery following the major bridge collapse March 30, Georgia Dept.

