Atlanta I-85 collapse: Highway could be fixed by June 15, official says

The traffic headaches from last week's collapse of an elevated portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta could be over faster than initially thought. June 15 is now the target date for rebuilding I-85's damaged sections, state transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said Tuesday -- sooner than previous estimates of at least several months.

