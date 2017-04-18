Atlanta gets new city attorney
In a news release Thursday, Reed announced that Jeremy Berry will assume the position of the city's top legal officer, replacing Cathy Hampton who plans to step down May 19. Berry, a partner at Dentons US LLP, has focused his legal practice on governmental and regulatory affairs, government and public policy litigation, government contracts and ... (more)
