Atlanta faces toughest test after fal...

Atlanta faces toughest test after fallen highway overpass

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Unfortunately, local owners report that the threat of unusually heavy traffic is staving off even seasoned Atlantans from roads that have become main routes nearly overnight like Cheshire Bridge. Earlier on Thursday afternoon, the fire broke out in an area used to store state-owned construction materials and equipment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 51 min Waikiki murderers 98
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr Larry the cable man 1,962
Sleeping Naked (Apr '16) 6 hr slutsRus 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Ronwua13 20,944
Delta Airlines (Jun '14) 10 hr Upset 20
Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11) Fri Name737 24
News Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11) Fri Hoax News 27
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,680 • Total comments across all topics: 280,152,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC