Atlanta drivers not the only ones to ...

Atlanta drivers not the only ones to be impacted by I-85 bridge collapse

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

Drivers in Atlanta are facing the new reality of trying to figure out how to get around one of the nation's most traffic filled cities after a portion of Interstate 85 collapsed Thursday. Atlanta is, of course, a major southeast hub and Interstate 85 a major north-south artery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 3 min DJTurnip 40
Drop CNN from cable petition 3 hr Wise up 8
Homeless destroy bridge 4 hr No Cumbauya 9
News Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11) 4 hr Herbert Walker 23
Prince Hall Freemasons 6 hr Lighton but no on... 2
Savoy Bar and Grill 6 hr Raymond the fecal... 6
removal of silicone from body (Mar '14) 7 hr GODS GRACE 434
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 280,026,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC