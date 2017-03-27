Atlanta drivers not the only ones to be impacted by I-85 bridge collapse
Drivers in Atlanta are facing the new reality of trying to figure out how to get around one of the nation's most traffic filled cities after a portion of Interstate 85 collapsed Thursday. Atlanta is, of course, a major southeast hub and Interstate 85 a major north-south artery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|3 min
|DJTurnip
|40
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|3 hr
|Wise up
|8
|Homeless destroy bridge
|4 hr
|No Cumbauya
|9
|Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Herbert Walker
|23
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|6 hr
|Lighton but no on...
|2
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|6 hr
|Raymond the fecal...
|6
|removal of silicone from body (Mar '14)
|7 hr
|GODS GRACE
|434
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC