Atlanta attorney indicted on malice murder charge in wife's death....

Prosecutors say a prominent Atlanta attorney intentionally killed his business executive wife and tried to exert unlawful pressure on witnesses as authorities investigated the September shooting death. A grand jury indicted Claud "Tex" McIver on charges including malice murder and influencing witnesses in the death of Diane McIver, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said in an emailed statement Thursday.

