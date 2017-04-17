"ATL, what's going on?": Your best reactions to yet another highway shutdown
There is no doubt it's been a rough few weeks for Atlanta highways. Between the I-85 collapse, a major HAZMAT spill that shut down the downtown connector Monday morning and I-20 westbound being closed Monday afternoon in DeKalb County after the road to buckled, it would appear that somewhere, someone has angered the Atlanta traffic gods.
