At Tent City Protest, Atlanta Residents Demand Agreement with Georgia State over Development
There are 2 comments on the Democracy Now story from 10 hrs ago, titled At Tent City Protest, Atlanta Residents Demand Agreement with Georgia State over Development. In it, Democracy Now reports that:
In Atlanta, four Georgia State University students and a local resident were arrested at a sit-in outside the Georgia State president's office, demanding the university reach a community benefits agreement with local residents over the plan to develop 67 acres of land known as Turner Field. The university is seeking to turn the field into a football stadium and university housing.
#1 6 hrs ago
How about get a job and a house and stop protesting inside your little snowflake tents!
#2 45 min ago
You're asking a lot from rabble that are looking for something/anything to protest even they can't figure out what they want NOR how to achieve the results. If they think they can come up with a plan AND financing for that project, bring it on,otherwise STFU and get out of the way of progress and quit being a pimple on the ass of that progress!
