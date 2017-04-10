There are on the Democracy Now story from 10 hrs ago, titled At Tent City Protest, Atlanta Residents Demand Agreement with Georgia State over Development. In it, Democracy Now reports that:

In Atlanta, four Georgia State University students and a local resident were arrested at a sit-in outside the Georgia State president's office, demanding the university reach a community benefits agreement with local residents over the plan to develop 67 acres of land known as Turner Field. The university is seeking to turn the field into a football stadium and university housing.

