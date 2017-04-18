Arson suspect arrested in southwest A...

Arson suspect arrested in southwest Atlanta fatal fire

A woman is accused of starting a southwest Atlanta apartment fire last month that left a 64-year-old man dead and more than 30 people displaced. Atlanta Fire officials told FOX 5 Kamara Wheeler has been arrested on arson charges.

