Arson suspect arrested in southwest Atlanta fatal fire
A woman is accused of starting a southwest Atlanta apartment fire last month that left a 64-year-old man dead and more than 30 people displaced. Atlanta Fire officials told FOX 5 Kamara Wheeler has been arrested on arson charges.
