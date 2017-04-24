Apex Exhibiting New Product At 2017 N...

Apex Exhibiting New Product At 2017 NRA Show In Atlanta

18 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

PEORIA, Ariz. - - Apex Tactical Specialties invites attendees of the 2017 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits , April 28 through April 30 in Atlanta, to stop by booth #4260 for a hands-on look at the latest products, including soon to be released triggers and kits for the Beretta APX, FN 509, Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 and Sig Sauer P320.

