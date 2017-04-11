Adams and Reese Taps Top Financial Se...

Adams and Reese Taps Top Financial Services Lawyers to Lead New...

In a move that signals its deep commitment to serving its financial services clients, the law firm Adams and Reese is opening offices in Atlanta, Ga., and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., bringing on board initially 10 new lawyers to do so. This is Adams and Reese's first office in Georgia and its sixth in Florida, and gives the firm approximately 300 attorneys and advisors across 18 offices in the southern United States and Washington, DC.

