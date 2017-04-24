Achieving Health Equity: Tools for a National Campaign Against Racism
During her keynote speech at the opening plenary of the National Conference of Constituency Leaders, Camara Jones, M.D., M.P.H., Ph.D., helps the audience visualize racism through a handful of allegories, which she also offered during a 2014 TEDx talk at Emory University in Atlanta. She hoped people would use these stories to make changes and teach others.
