AC Hotel Atlanta Downtown to Open in May

The AC Hotel Atlanta Downtown is set to open here in May, following a renovation of the property. Led by Peachtree Hotel Group and AC Hotels, the 255-room hotel is located at 101 Andrew Young International Blvd. The property is close to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Phillips Arena and the College Football Hall of Fame, in addition to a variety of restaurants, nightlife options, tourist destinations and office buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.