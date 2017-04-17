A Gas Leak Put A Humongous Buckle In ...

A Gas Leak Put A Humongous Buckle In Another Atlanta Highway

A gas leak beneath westbound lanes of I-20 between Candler and Gresham, Georgia caused a section of the highway to buckle Monday morning. All westbound lanes have been closed.

