5 lawyers representing homeless man in I-85 bridge fire

Five attorneys have notified the court that they'll be representing the homeless man charged with setting a fire that led to the collapse of a portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta. News outlets reports 39-year-old Basil Eleby is being represented by: Lawrence Zimmerman, Gerald Griggs, Mawuli Davis, Gary Spencer and Tiffany Roberts.

