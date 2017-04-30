30 Days, 30 Grads: Urbana product here to help
As a social work intern last summer, Shatavia Lenow was doing a routine assessment of an elderly resident, and realized it was the man's birthday. After checking that his diet restrictions didn't include sweets, she sped off to a bakery and bought cupcakes, balloons and a card that she had the staff at the elderly care facility sign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breast Play w/ Lactation
|4 hr
|Vee
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|commenters
|20,985
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|8 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|70
|removal of silicone from body (Mar '14)
|10 hr
|Blessed
|437
|Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11)
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|110
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|18 hr
|Elmer
|8
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|Sat
|andet1987
|2,091
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC