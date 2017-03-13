Young candidate seeks seat on newly f...

Young candidate seeks seat on newly formed city's council

14 hrs ago

But Mary-Pat Hector of Lithonia, Georgia, says her aspirations are much bigger than her age and she's hoping Tuesday's election is another step in her journey. Hector, a Spelman College sophomore, is the youngest candidate in the race to fill one of five seats on the city council for the newly formed City of Stonecrest.

