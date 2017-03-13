Work remains to address Atlanta Stree...

Work remains to address Atlanta Streetcar audit

Documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution show the troubled $99 million project is dealing with a shortage in staff, lax safety and security procedures, accidents that weren't properly investigated or reported and defective equipment that disrupted service. More than a year later, the newspaper reports the city has resolved less than one-third of the 66 flaws found in February 2016 for a project envisioned as a centerpiece of the city's revitalization.

