Women use each other to file false insurance claims
Douglas County authorities have issued warrants for two metro Atlanta women who they said committed insurance fraud by filing false automobile insurance claims. The state department of insurance said 31-year-old Jenea Daniel and 52-year-old Dianne Kirk are the two women who cheated two insurance companies out of more than $21,000.
