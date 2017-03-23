Women use each other to file false in...

Women use each other to file false insurance claims

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

Douglas County authorities have issued warrants for two metro Atlanta women who they said committed insurance fraud by filing false automobile insurance claims. The state department of insurance said 31-year-old Jenea Daniel and 52-year-old Dianne Kirk are the two women who cheated two insurance companies out of more than $21,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Natural breast enhancement 1 hr natural breast 1
Need help finding a plastic surgeon to remove i... (Apr '14) 2 hr Alex 33
Creflo 4 hr Nope 6
Ardith I love you 6 hr Ardith the transg... 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Erik The Red 20,929
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... 22 hr Kim Jo 14
ANOTHER FAKE HATE CRIME HOAX, again. Fri Trippin White Boy 4
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,815,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC