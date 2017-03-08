What makes a good surgeon? Video anal...

What makes a good surgeon? Video analysis rates suturing skills

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: New Scientist

Nice and steady does it. A video analysis system uses motion tracking and machine learning to assess how good surgeons are at suturing a wound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Bind of Historically Black Schools in the A... 8 min ThomasA 13
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... 4 hr 31 Genders 14
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr jersey city 20,887
News Atlanta's Streetcar Investment Is Not Paying Off 7 hr Elmer 6
Al Wiggins Chamblee Thu Tattle tale 7
News Great-grandmother says she was repeatedly punch... Wed ThomasA 2
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! Wed Falcon 61
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,899 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC