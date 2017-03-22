WGTC serves as host for professional makeup conference
Some of the biggest names in the celebrity makeup industry were at West Georgia Technical College Monday to speak to cosmetology and esthetics students and see a fashion show WGTC students produced. The event, held at the Thomas B. Murphy Campus in Waco, was headlined by Joe Blasco, a 50-year veteran of the industry who has worked with A-list celebrities and has founded his own cosmetics company, the Joe Blasco School.
