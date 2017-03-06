Wall Street Cops Reined In as SEC Braces for Trump Budget Cuts
When Wall Street bond dealmakers congregated in Las Vegas last week for their annual get-together, one group of folks was conspicuously absent: SEC enforcement officials. For years now, they've been crashing the marquee event, trying to, somewhat awkwardly, mingle and make industry contacts while sniffing around for their next big case.
