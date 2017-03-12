UNG Foundation awards $1.7 million in...

UNG Foundation awards $1.7 million in scholarships

Mary Helen McGruder, left, chair of the University of North Georgia Foundation, presents a check representing the scholarships awarded to students during the 2016 fiscal year to UNG President Bonita Jacobs during the university's recent fifth annual Scholarship Gala. The University of North Georgia Foundation awarded more than $1.7 million in student scholarships during the 2016 fiscal year, a total celebrated at the university's fifth annual Scholarship Gala, held March 3 in Gainesville.

