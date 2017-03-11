UGA names 31 new members to Board of ...

UGA names 31 new members to Board of Visitors

21 hrs ago

The University of Georgia Board of Visitors welcomed 31 new members at its recent meeting in Atlanta, including well-known Atlanta television journalist Monica Pearson and Dr. Charles Peck, president and CEO of Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. The Board of Visitors is comprised of government, business and community leaders who reside both in and outside Georgia.

