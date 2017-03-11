UGA names 31 new members to Board of Visitors
The University of Georgia Board of Visitors welcomed 31 new members at its recent meeting in Atlanta, including well-known Atlanta television journalist Monica Pearson and Dr. Charles Peck, president and CEO of Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. The Board of Visitors is comprised of government, business and community leaders who reside both in and outside Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 min
|jersey city
|20,895
|Ben Swann to leave WGCL-TV
|1 hr
|Local
|4
|Ben Swann (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Local
|12
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|3 hr
|Autistic mormon
|1,936
|Atlanta's Streetcar Investment Is Not Paying Off
|3 hr
|Chili
|8
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|3 hr
|Susanne
|65
|The Bind of Historically Black Schools in the A...
|9 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|17
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC