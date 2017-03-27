'Tremendous' Traffic Impact Expected ...

'Tremendous' Traffic Impact Expected after Atlanta Bridge Collapse

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KSTP

Smoke billows from a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Thursday, March 30, 2017 Atlanta's notorious traffic is expected to be more tangled than usual after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse, completely shutting down the heavily traveled highway. Georgia's top transportation official said there's no way to tell when the highway, which carries 250,000 cars a day, can be safely reopened to traffic in either direction following the collapse, which happened Thursday afternoon during rush hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 19 min ellie 3
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr Jim 1,929
LeadList.club Has the best massage leads in ATL 1 hr Chelsea 1
News Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11) 4 hr taxpayer 112 16
Jim Hudson Lexus: Racial & Job Discrimination!!!!! 5 hr PissedoffCustomer 2
Bi Sex And Strap Ons (Nov '11) 9 hr TheCars7879 19
Prince Hall Freemasons 14 hr Lightone 1
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,950,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC