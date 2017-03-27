'Tremendous' Traffic Impact Expected after Atlanta Bridge Collapse
Smoke billows from a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Thursday, March 30, 2017 Atlanta's notorious traffic is expected to be more tangled than usual after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse, completely shutting down the heavily traveled highway. Georgia's top transportation official said there's no way to tell when the highway, which carries 250,000 cars a day, can be safely reopened to traffic in either direction following the collapse, which happened Thursday afternoon during rush hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|19 min
|ellie
|3
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|1 hr
|Jim
|1,929
|LeadList.club Has the best massage leads in ATL
|1 hr
|Chelsea
|1
|Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|taxpayer 112
|16
|Jim Hudson Lexus: Racial & Job Discrimination!!!!!
|5 hr
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
|Bi Sex And Strap Ons (Nov '11)
|9 hr
|TheCars7879
|19
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|14 hr
|Lightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC