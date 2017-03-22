Transit Advocates Launch Call to Action Against Disastrous Trump Budget
There are 2 comments on the StreetsBlog.org story from 9 hrs ago, titled Transit Advocates Launch Call to Action Against Disastrous Trump Budget. In it, StreetsBlog.org reports that:
Atlanta is wondering whether long-overdue projects to fortify the city's anemic transit system will have to be downsized. In Seattle, federal cuts would jeopardize several projects voters thought they were getting when they approved a massive transit expansion package last fall.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
|
#1 1 hr ago
Come out of the jungle, get a job, buy a car, and stop bashing the greatest President in all of history! Transit is nothing but big government welfare waste on lowlifes too irrisponsible or drunk to hold a job and buy a car like a real American!
|
United States
|
#2 1 hr ago
http://www.myajc.com/news/business/marta-a-su...
Areas situated near Marta, like Midtown, Dunwoody, Chamblee, are thriving.$2 billion is coming soon to Doraville.
Meanwhile, car dependent Gwinnett is slowly becoming a shit show with its terrible traffic, crime, and cookie cutter chains.
Poor Cobb residents are also going to flee from the stupid decision to build a stadium without transit access.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|20 min
|Spotted Girl
|7
|WGTC serves as host for professional makeup con...
|1 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Rent Smart - in Evans, GA. Ripping off & Discri...
|1 hr
|West Bank
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Yidfellas
|20,923
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|1 hr
|Big ID
|10
|Researchers: Travel ban could worsen doctor sho...
|21 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Rodney Battles murder trial (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Troubled name
|10
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC