Transit Advocates Launch Call to Acti...

Transit Advocates Launch Call to Action Against Disastrous Trump Budget

There are 2 comments on the StreetsBlog.org story from 9 hrs ago, titled Transit Advocates Launch Call to Action Against Disastrous Trump Budget. In it, StreetsBlog.org reports that:

Atlanta is wondering whether long-overdue projects to fortify the city's anemic transit system will have to be downsized. In Seattle, federal cuts would jeopardize several projects voters thought they were getting when they approved a massive transit expansion package last fall.

Trump is the man

Charlottesville, VA

#1 1 hr ago
Come out of the jungle, get a job, buy a car, and stop bashing the greatest President in all of history! Transit is nothing but big government welfare waste on lowlifes too irrisponsible or drunk to hold a job and buy a car like a real American!

TrumpSucksHillar y

United States

#2 1 hr ago
Trump is the man wrote:
Come out of the jungle, get a job, buy a car, and stop bashing the greatest President in all of history! Transit is nothing but big government welfare waste on lowlifes too irrisponsible or drunk to hold a job and buy a car like a real American!
http://www.myajc.com/news/business/marta-a-su...

Areas situated near Marta, like Midtown, Dunwoody, Chamblee, are thriving.$2 billion is coming soon to Doraville.

Meanwhile, car dependent Gwinnett is slowly becoming a shit show with its terrible traffic, crime, and cookie cutter chains.

Poor Cobb residents are also going to flee from the stupid decision to build a stadium without transit access.
