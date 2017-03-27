Traffic 26 mins ago 8:42 p.m.Suspects connected to I-85 fire, collapse identified
Three people have been arrested after a massive fire under I-85 caused a huge chunk of the roadway to collapse Thursday, multiple officials confirm. The fire began in the middle of rush hour and brought Atlanta traffic on both sides of the busy Interstate to a complete standstill, as giant flames and plumes of black smoke billowed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11)
|8 min
|Sally
|18
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|9 min
|Anonymous
|612
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|10 min
|EighteenAndILikeIt
|58
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|25 min
|Not a Spook
|20,940
|Evidence Shows Pedophiles Rule The Earth
|1 hr
|evil cabal of ped...
|1
|Massive fire crumbles major Atlanta bridgeabout...
|1 hr
|Robin Hood
|9
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|5 hr
|Frogface Kate
|12
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC