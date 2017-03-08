Tift, Worth Career Academies recogniz...

Tift, Worth Career Academies recognized in Atlanta

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Over $6 million in state grants was represented in Atlanta Friday, as new education opportunities took root in Tifton and Sylvester. Senator Greg Kirk, Republican from Americus, joined Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle along with officials from Tift and Worth Counties for a check presentation highlighting the $3.1 million grant each system received.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Bind of Historically Black Schools in the A... 2 hr Mustang 14
Al Wiggins Chamblee 2 hr Turdis Brown 8
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... 7 hr 31 Genders 14
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr jersey city 20,887
News Atlanta's Streetcar Investment Is Not Paying Off 10 hr Elmer 6
News Great-grandmother says she was repeatedly punch... Wed ThomasA 2
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! Wed Falcon 61
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,702 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC