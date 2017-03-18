Third day's a charm: Partygoers turn out in droves for festival fun
The St. Patrick's Day Parade may have been on Friday, but the party was still going strong Saturday as Savannah moved into the third day of its annual celebration. The luck of the Irish was still pulsing through the Hostess City as revelers once again donned their festive green outfits to partake in one of the largest St. Patrick's Day celebrations across the country.
