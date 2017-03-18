Third day's a charm: Partygoers turn ...

Third day's a charm: Partygoers turn out in droves for festival fun

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SavannahNow

The St. Patrick's Day Parade may have been on Friday, but the party was still going strong Saturday as Savannah moved into the third day of its annual celebration. The luck of the Irish was still pulsing through the Hostess City as revelers once again donned their festive green outfits to partake in one of the largest St. Patrick's Day celebrations across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) 10 min Jester 18
CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09) 3 hr Tolerman 296
News First Listen: Shawty Lo, 'R.I.C.O.' 3 hr lol 1
Effective skin whitening collagen supplement wo... 11 hr Cathy 2
News MARTA Chair Arrested For Sex Acts (Aug '07) 16 hr Tolerman 19
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr VIKING POWER 20,930
Why do people keep calling leftist kooks, "libe... 17 hr The Dude 1
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,690,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC