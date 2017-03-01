The Bind of Historically Black Schools in the Age of Trump
The hazard of engaging a grandiosity addict is that you will likely be reduced to furniture in the scene. This should have been understood as early as November, when the pageant of visitors began streaming into Trump properties to meet the President-elect-blond Kanye, the millionaire turned supplicant Mitt Romney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tarise baity
|3 hr
|Ummm88
|1
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|5 hr
|Spotted Girl
|1,886
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|5 hr
|Knee Gro
|40
|Hoodrat Stephanie Abrams (Nov '15)
|8 hr
|Chalrae
|17
|Man claims he was brutally beaten by APD officer
|8 hr
|Dolpha
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Sholyn
|20,872
|Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11)
|9 hr
|Holly
|45
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC