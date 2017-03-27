The Battery Atlanta to present at Vin...

The Battery Atlanta to present at Vinings Business Luncheon

The Vinings Business Association will hold their April monthly business luncheon at the Overlook III building lobby level conference room, 2859 Paces Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30339. Guests, visitors, members and the general public are invited and all attendees need to pre-register online at least 48 hours in advance.

