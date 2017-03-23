Tennessee River probable topic at ann...

Tennessee River probable topic at annual Lake Lanier Association meeting

13 hrs ago

A Tennessee-Georgia border issue that caused a stir a few years ago may resurface at the Lake Lanier Association's annual meeting Saturday. The event's featured speaker will be Brad Carver, an Atlanta lawyer who spearheaded tweaking the state line in an effort to produce more water for Georgia and make it "drought-proof."

Read more at Forsyth County News.

Atlanta, GA

