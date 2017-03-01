Teen rams Mercedes into trooper's car, authorities say
A teen was arrested after she rammed into a Georgia State Patrol trooper's car in a chase. A teenage runaway was arrested after she rammed a Mercedes into a state trooper's car, the Georgia State Patrol said.
