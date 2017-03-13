Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Georgia mountains

Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety officers and other rescue personnel work at the scene of a crash involving a semi trailer under the Cooper Street bridge of Interstate 94 westbound on Monday in Jackson, Mich. Most of Michigan was getting snow, in advance of a storm set to make its way up the East Coast, as utility crews work to restore electrical service to thousands of customers still without power following last week's high winds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.