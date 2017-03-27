Standard Club celebrates sesquicenten...

Standard Club celebrates sesquicentennial

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: John's Creek Herald

The club covers more than 300 acres off Abbotts Bridge Road with a 125,000-square-foot clubhouse that includes: The golf course is an 18-hole championship course and was designed by Arthur Hills and has been recognized as one of the top 25 golf courses in Georgia. What: Celebrate Standard Club's rich heritage, music, food, events, golf & tennis events, membership tours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at John's Creek Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angry with Home Depot Tricking with Floor Tile 1 hr Davis 21
News Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11) 2 hr Tyrone 15
Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet: Mistreatment of n... 3 hr Miaera 8
24f Single ATL 8 hr Miaera 4
Doraville To Lose Federal Funds 20 hr ThomasA 5
News Cobb County 1 HRS Ago 2 charged with murder in ... 23 hr Trump is the man 1
Gerald Jones Honda Cheating knew car buyers and... Tue Evans is great 5
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,469 • Total comments across all topics: 279,932,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC