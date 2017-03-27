Standard Club celebrates sesquicentennial
The club covers more than 300 acres off Abbotts Bridge Road with a 125,000-square-foot clubhouse that includes: The golf course is an 18-hole championship course and was designed by Arthur Hills and has been recognized as one of the top 25 golf courses in Georgia. What: Celebrate Standard Club's rich heritage, music, food, events, golf & tennis events, membership tours.
