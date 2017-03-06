Snoring may be benign, or it may be a...

Snoring may be benign, or it may be a sign of a serious problem

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Do you snore, or share a bed with a snorer? About 37 million Americans regularly make grunting, whistling, choking, snorting and/or buzz-saw-like sounds, according to the National Sleep Foundation. Snoring, which occurs when the airway narrows or is partly blocked during sleep - often thanks to nasal congestion, floppy tissue, enlarged tonsils or the effects of alcohol - can be more than "a benign annoyance," says Charlene Gamaldo, medical director of the Johns Hopkins Sleep Disorders Center in Baltimore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps Narcissistic Behavior 2 hr ThomasA 14
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 3 hr Jack 1,911
Al Wiggins Chamblee 3 hr Sandra Bagley 3
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... 10 hr 31 Genders 12
Corrupt Police Officers 11 hr ThomasA 4
Atlanta Sucks! (Feb '12) 17 hr Pete 193
Trump's Wall Plans Leaked Mon Franklin 44
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,079 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC