Snoring may be benign, or it may be a sign of a serious problem

Do you snore, or share a bed with a snorer? About 37 million Americans regularly make grunting, whistling, choking, snorting and/or buzz-saw-like sounds, according to the National Sleep Foundation. Snoring, which occurs when the airway narrows or is partly blocked during sleep - often thanks to nasal congestion, floppy tissue, enlarged tonsils or the effects of alcohol - can be more than "a benign annoyance," says Charlene Gamaldo, medical director of the Johns Hopkins Sleep Disorders Center in Baltimore.

