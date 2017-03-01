Several displaced after fire rips thr...

Several displaced after fire rips through townhouse complex

Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Several people are displaced after fire ripped through a townhouse complex before spreading to an adjacent home early Sunday morning. The blaze broke out around 2:15 a.m. at the complex on the 200 block of Memorial Terrace in southeast Atlanta.

