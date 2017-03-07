Serenbe Playhouse presents GREASE

Serenbe Playhouse, recipient of the prestigious American Theatre Wing grant, and recently honored with the most Suzi Bass Awards for a musical in Atlanta , is pleased to present GREASE, by Jim Jacobs & War Ren Casey . The show is directed by Brian Clowdus with music direction by Chris Brent Davis and choreography by Bubba Carr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.