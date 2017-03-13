Roadways closed as HAZMAT team responds to suspicious bag at Capitol building
A HAZMAT team is on the scene of a suspicious bag near the Capitol building in downtown Atlanta and several roadways are blocked or closed as a result. Washington Street as well as Capitol Square and Capitol Avenue are blocked as crews investigate the situation.
