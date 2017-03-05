Rising together: Pittsburgh can't lea...

Rising together: Pittsburgh can't leave its black citizens behind

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

Pittsburghers have a friendly competition with Cleveland and jokingly call that city "the mistake on the lake." However, it's no joke that Cleveland wins the competition on one important measure - the vitality of its African-American community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hoodrat Stephanie Abrams (Nov '15) 56 min Tolerman 18
tarise baity 1 hr Cisero 2
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 2 hr Stunned 45
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 14 hr Spotted Girl 1,886
News Man claims he was brutally beaten by APD officer 17 hr Dolpha 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr Sholyn 20,872
Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11) 18 hr Holly 45
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,346 • Total comments across all topics: 279,329,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC