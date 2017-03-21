Researchers: Travel ban could worsen doctor shortage
Dr. Heval Kelli has treated all sorts of patients while studying in Atlanta to become a physician: Young and old. Rich and poor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|3 hr
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|TwatBreath
|28
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|10 hr
|Not gay
|2
|Rent Smart - in Evans, GA. Ripping off & Discri...
|16 hr
|Soloman
|5
|Rodney Battles murder trial (Apr '08)
|19 hr
|Avalanche187
|9
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|21 hr
|Tolerman
|5
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|Tue
|Justagal
|608
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC