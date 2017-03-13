Remember this? 9 years ago today tornadoes tore through downtown
Many will remember that tornadoes wreaked havoc in downtown Atlanta and across Georgia on March 14 and 15, 2008 leaving many iconic Atlanta buildings damaged. At least a dozen tornadoes in Georgia that weekend, but one formed in the middle of the downtown's tourism district that Friday night, a first in the city's recorded history.
