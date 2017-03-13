Prosecutor resignations: Ed Tarver one of the best
U.S. Attorney Ed Tarver, who resigned effective March 11, as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, which includes the Savannah and Augusta areas, served his state and his country with distinction for the past 18 years. Mr. Tarver was one of 46 U.S. attorneys who were asked to resign by President Trump, which is the president's prerogative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|22 min
|DoravilleDreaming
|2
|Angry with Home Depot Tricking with Floor Tile
|22 min
|ThomasA
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,898
|Davis Broadcasting CEO promotes daughter to vic...
|3 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|3 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Sleeping Naked (Apr '16)
|7 hr
|Bigjohn
|19
|Man claims he was brutally beaten by APD officer
|9 hr
|lol
|8
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC