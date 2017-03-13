Prosecutor resignations: Ed Tarver one of the best

U.S. Attorney Ed Tarver, who resigned effective March 11, as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, which includes the Savannah and Augusta areas, served his state and his country with distinction for the past 18 years. Mr. Tarver was one of 46 U.S. attorneys who were asked to resign by President Trump, which is the president's prerogative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.